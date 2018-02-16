Gold futures remain up, gain 0.33% on firm overseas cues

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Gold prices advanced 0.33 per cent to Rs 30,680 per 10 gram in futures trade today as speculators raised their bets following positive leads from overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April rose by Rs 101 or 0.33 per cent to Rs 30,680 per 10 grams in business turnover of 490 lots. The far-month June contract of the metal was trading higher by Rs 97 or 0.32 per cent at Rs 30,800 per 10 grams in 30 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by participants largely in sync with a firm trend overseas mainly kept gold prices higher at futures trade.

Gold rose 0.41 per cent to USD 1,358.80 an ounce in Singapore after a weak US dollar boosted the appeal of the metal as a safe bet. PTI KPS DP MR