Gold futures rise on positive global cues

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Gold prices edged higher by 0.11 per cent to Rs 30,438 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators raised bets amid a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April rose by Rs 33, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 30,438 per ten grams in business turnover of 238 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal for delivery in June contracts edged up by Rs 13, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 30,608 per ten grams in 2 lots.

Analysts said expanding of positions by participants in line with a firming trend in the global markets as concerns over trade tensions weighed on share markets influenced gold prices in futures trade here.

Globally, gold rose 0.16 per cent to USD 1,326.30 an ounce in Singapore today. PTI KPS DPL ANS ANS