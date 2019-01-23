Gold futures slide 0.12 pc on weak global cues

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Gold prices dipped by 0.12 per cent to Rs 32,120 per 10 grams in futures trade Wednesdayas speculators reduced exposure, driven by weak trend overseas.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery inFebruary fell by Rs 40, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 32,120 per tengrams in a business turnover of 398 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants to book profits and a weak trend in global markets, mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.Gold prices fell 0.11 per cent to USD 1,284.30 an ouncein New York. PTI SUN ADIADI