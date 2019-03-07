Gold futures slide on weak domestic cues

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Gold prices fell 0.26 per cent to Rs 31,865 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as participants cut down their bets amid a weak trend in the domestic markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading lower by Rs 83, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 31,865 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,367 lots. The metal for delivery in June also declined by Rs 103, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 32,093 per 10 gram in 8,507 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants. Meanwhile, gold fell 0.01 per cent to USD 1,284.80 an ounce in Singapore Thursday. PTI ADI RVKRVK