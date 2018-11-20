Gold futures slide on weak global cues

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Gold prices fell 0.25 per cent toRs 30,802 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators cut down their bets amid a weak global trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December was down by Rs 77, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 30,802 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 109 lots. The gold for delivery in February next year, too, was quoting lower by Rs 76, or 0.24 per cent, at Rs 31,060 per 10 gram in 20 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by participants, tracking a weak trend in gold market as the dollar was pressured by weak US economic data and cautious comments about the global economy from Federal Reserve officials. Meanwhile, gold fell 0.20 per cent at USD 1,222.40 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN ADIADI