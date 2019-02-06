Gold futures slide on weak global cues

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Gold prices fell 0.04 per cent to Rs 33,355 per 10 gm in futures trade Wednesday as participants cut down bets amid a weak global trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in April were trading lower by Rs 12, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 33,355 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 18,095 lots. The metal for delivery in far-month June also declined by Rs 13, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 33,485 per 10 gram in 309 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to participants trimming positions on taking weak cues from global market. Meanwhile, globally, gold fell 0.01 per cent to USD 1,314.02 an ounce in Singapore Wednesday. PTI ADI RVKRVK