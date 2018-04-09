Gold futures slip 0.04% on weak global cues

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Gold futures inched lower at Rs 30,682 per 10 grams today as speculators reduced exposure amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June was trading lower by Rs 12, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 30,682 per ten grams in business turnover of 985 lots.

Analysts said the weakness in gold futures was mostly in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Globally, gold prices fell 0.20 per cent to USD 1,330.70 an ounce in Singapore today. PTI SUN KPS ANS ANS