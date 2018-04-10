Gold futures slip 0.16% on global cues

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Gold prices moved fell 0.16 per cent to Rs 30,710 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators reduced bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June fell by Rs 49, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 30,710 per ten grams in a business turnover of 165 lots.

Likewise, the yellow metal for delivery in August contracts was trading lower by Rs 46, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 30,889 per ten grams in 2 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants in line with a weak trend overseas, weighed on the gold prices in futures trade here.

Globally, gold prices fell 0.18 per cent to USD 1,333.30 an ounce in Singapore today. PTI SUN KPS SUN ANS ANS