Gold futures slip 0.30 pc on profit-booking

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Gold prices eased by 0.30 per cent to Rs 30,981 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as participants booked profits amid firm positive cues. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in January 2019 contracts fell by Rs 94, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 30,981 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 223 lots. Gold for delivery in February month too was down by Rs 92, or 0.30 per cent, at Rs 31,071 per 10 gram in 203 lots. Analysts said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants but a firm trend overseas, capped the losses. Globally, gold was up 0.14 per cent at USD 1,251.70 an ounce in New York. PTI SUN SUN DRRDRR