Gold futures slip 0.34% on weak global cues

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Gold prices drifted lower by0.34 per cent to Rs 30,517 per ten grams in futures trade Wednesday as speculators off-loading of positions in line with a weak trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February fell by Rs 103, or 0.34 per cent to Rs 30,517 per ten grams in business volume of 366 lots. Similarly, the precious metal for delivery in December declined by Rs 89, or 0.29 per cent to Rs 30,313 per ten grams in 1,750 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants in tandem with a weak trend overseas, mainly weighed on gold prices at futures trade. Globally, gold fell 0.07 per cent to USD 1,213.80 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADIADI