Gold futures up 0.14% on global cues

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Gold prices were higher by 0.14 per cent in futures trade Friday after speculators created fresh positions amid a firming trend overseas. In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 45, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 32,159 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 131 lots. Gold to be delivered in February also gained Rs 39, or 0.12 per cent, to quote at Rs 32,052 per 10 gram in a business volume of 268 lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants, tracking a firm trend overseas, led to the rise in gold prices at futures trade here. Gold prices edged up 0.09 per cent to USD 1,282.70 an ounce in New York, supported by worries over a slowing global economy and a prolonged US government shutdown. However, the safe-haven metal gains were capped by a strong technical resistance and a firmer dollar. PTI SUN RUJ RVKRVK