Gold futures up Rs 15 on firm global leads

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Gold prices rose by Rs 15 to Rs 31,104 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators raised their bets, taking positive cues from the global markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 15, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 31,104 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,435 lots. In global markets, gold rebounded Thursday to a near five-month peak as the dollar declined amid expectations of a slowdown in the pace of the US interest rate hikes, with investors seeking refuge in the bullion from a sell-off in global stocks, say reports. In the domestic market, the prices were up on increase in demand from local jewellers. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February next year was trading up by 0.13 per cent, to 31,130 per 10 gram. Globally, the gold was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 1,240.47 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADI SHWSHW