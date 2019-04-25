Gold futures weaken to Rs 31,815 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Gold prices fell by Rs 63 to Rs 31,934 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced exposure as dollar firmed up against the rupee. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 63, or 0.20 per cent, at Rs 31,934 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 3,199 lots. Gold for delivery in June contracts, too, fell by Rs 3, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 31,815 per 10 gram in 13,782 lots. Marketmen said, the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants in the domestic market. Globally, however, the yellow metal was trading a shade higher by 0.19 per cent at USD 1,277.88 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SHW ADIADI