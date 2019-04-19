Gold gains Rs 305 on jewellers' buying

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday surged by Rs 305 to Rs 32,690 per 10 gram in the national capital on account of increased buying by local jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver also rose by Rs 204 to Rs 38,450 per kg on more offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said sentiment turned upbeat on the back of a pick-up in buying from local jewellers and retailers, thereby leading to a rise in gold prices. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities gained by Rs 305 each to Rs 32,690 and Rs 32,530 per 10 gram, respectively. The international bullion market was closed on account of 'Good Friday'. Similarly, sovereign gold advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 26,400 per eight gram. Silver ready surged by Rs 204 to Rs 38,450 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose Rs 95 to Rs 37,230 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP HRS