Gold goes up by Rs 26 in futures trade

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Gold pries edged up by Rs 26to Rs 31,728 per 10 grams at the futures market on Tuesday as participants widened their bets even as metal weakened overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in December up by Rs 26, or 0.08 per cent to trade at Rs 31,728 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 89 lots. According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here but a subdued trend overseas, limited the gains. Globally, gold was trading lower by 0.15 per cent atUSD 1,229.30 an ounce in Singapore. PTI ADIADI