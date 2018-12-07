Gold prices dip on sluggish buying by jewellers

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Gold prices Friday slipped by Rs 20 to close at Rs 32,100 per 10 gram in the bullion market here due to subdued buying by local jewellers.Silver, on the other hand, gained Rs 75 to close at Rs 37,700 per kg on higher demand from industrial units and coin makers.Traders said subdued demand from local jewellers amid flat global market pulled down gold prices.In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities fell by Rs 20 each to close at Rs 32,100 and Rs 31,950 per 10 gram, respectively.However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 24,900 per piece of 8 gram.Globally, gold remained almost flat at USD 1,238.80 an ounce and silver was near unchanged at USD 14.44 an ounce in New York yesterday.Meanwhile, silver ready rose by Rs 75 to Rs 37,700 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 44 to Rs 37,206 per kg.Silver coins, however, maintained the previous levels at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI HRS ANU