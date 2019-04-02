Gold prices gain Rs 30 to Rs 32,850 per 10 gm, silver slides

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Gold prices Tuesday rose by Rs 30 to Rs 32,850 per 10 gram here on the back of demand from jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, however, declined by Rs 180 to Rs 38,400 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said despite weak overseas trends, gold prices saw an upward movement due to rise in domestic demand. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,287.02 an ounce and silver at USD 15.06 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose by Rs 30 to Rs 32,850 per 10 grams while gold of 99.5 per cent purity increased by Rs 50 to Rs 32,700 per 10 grams. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,400 per eight gram. Silver ready fell by Rs 180 to Rs 38,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery held almost steady at Rs 37,448 per kg. Silver coins were unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP MRMR