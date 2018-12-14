Gold prices steady at Rs 32,220 per 10 gram

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Gold prices Friday ended steady at Rs 32,220 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital amid weak global cues. Silver rates, however, dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 38,600 on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity remained unchanged at Rs 32,220 and Rs 32,070 per 10 gram, respectively. Similarly, sovereign gold stood steady at Rs 25,000 per 8 gram. Globally, gold declined to USD 1,239.58 an ounce in New York, while silver held steady at USD 14.68 an ounce. Silver ready declined by Rs 200 to Rs 38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 221 to Rs 38,130 per kg. Besides, silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP SHWSHW