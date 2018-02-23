Gold recovers on fresh demand

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Gold prices recovered by Rs 15 per 10 grams at the domestic bullion market here today on fresh demand from jewellery stockists even as the metal weakened overseas.

Silver too attracted increased buying support for the second day from industrial units and coin makers.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) moved up by Rs 15 to close at Rs 30,420 per 10 grams from Thursdays closing level of Rs 30,405.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to end at Rs 30,570 per 10 grams as against Rs 30,555 previously.

Silver (.999 fineness) climbed by Rs 75 per kg to close at Rs 38,390 as compared to Rs 38,315 yesterday.

Globally, Gold eased, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in 2-1/2 months, as the dollar climbed further from last weeks three-year low on the back of higher Treasury yields.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at USD 1,329.20 an ounce at early trade.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3 per cent at USD 16.57 an ounce. PTI RD MKJ MKJ -