Gold rises for second day, silver gains

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Extending its gain for the second straight day, gold prices on Tuesday gained marginally by Rs 25 to Rs 33,125 per 10 gram at the bullion market in the national capital on firm trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver, similarly, advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 40,200 per kg on increased demand from industrial units and coin makers. Traders said besides firm trend overseas, increase in demand from jewellers due to a weaker rupee against the dollar aided the surge in the prices of the precious metal. Earlier in the day, the rupee had breached the Rs 71-mark against the dollar. On Monday, gold had surged by Rs 225. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities advanced by Rs 25 each to Rs 33,125 and Rs 32,975 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 25,400 per piece of eight grams. Silver ready gained by Rs 100 to Rs 40,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 304 to Rs 39,921 per kg. Silver coins, however, held flat at Rs 77,000 for buying and Rs 78,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP HRS