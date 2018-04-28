Gold, silver slide on global cues, fall in demand

Bullion: Gold lost its sheen and closed lower at Rs 32,320 per ten grams at the bullion market during the week taking negative cues from overseas markets and fall in demand from local jewellers.

Silver also slumped below the Rs 41,000-mark on poor offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Sentiment remained bearish in sync with the weak trend overseas on a stronger dollar, higher US treasury yields and easing geopolitical concerns, brokers said.

Globally, gold ended the week lower at USD 1,322.60 an ounce and silver at USD 16.46 an ounce in New York.

Moreover, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market, too put pressure on the precious metal prices, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity started the week on a subdued note and slipped further to Rs 32,210 and Rs 32,060 per ten grams, respectively owing to slackened demand from local jewellers amid weak global cues before it bounced back to close at Rs 32,320 and Rs 32,170 per ten grams, respectively, showing a fall of Rs 130 each.

Sovereign followed suit and shed Rs 100 to Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

In volatile movements on alternate bouts of buying or selling, silver ready ended the week lower by falling Rs 1,050 to Rs 40,450 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 1,475 to Rs 39,005 per kg.

Silver coins dropped by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 75,000 for buying and Rs 76,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI SUN KPS SBT SBT