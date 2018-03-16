Gold slips for 2nd day; silver drops

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Gold edged lower in listless trade for the second straight session at the bullion market here today due to lack of buying interest from stockists and

Silver also declined by Rs 55 per kg on lack of buying support from industrial units.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) eased by Rs 15 to close at Rs 30,310 per 10 grams from Thursdays level of Rs 30,325.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved down by the same amount to finish at Rs 30,460 per 10 grams as against Rs 30,475 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs 55 per kg to finish at Rs 38,275 as compared to Rs 38,330 previously.

Globally, Gold prices held firm as tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia and renewed US political concerns offset worries about a possible US rate hike next week.

Spot gold was unchanged at USD 1,315.50 per ounce at early trade.

Among other precious metals, silver was flat at USD 16.37. PTI RD MR MR