Gold up by Rs 155 on jewellers' demand

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Gold prices Tuesday rose by Rs 155 to close at Rs 32,650 per 10 gram at the bullion market here due to increase in demand from local jewellers. Similarly, silver prices surged by Rs 425 to Rs 38,575 per kg on strong demand from industrial units and coin makers. Traders said gold saw on uptrend on rising demand from local jewellers. Besides, a weakening rupee against the US dollar and positive global cues aided the gain in the prices. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities surged Rs 155 each to close at Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively. On Monday, the yellow metal rose by Rs 145 to close at Rs 32,495 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold however held steady at Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 gram. Globally, gold stood at USD 1,246.17 an ounce in New York and silver held steady at USD 14.59 an ounce. Silver ready rose by Rs 425 to Rs 38,575 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 269 to Rs 38,159 per kg. Silver coins however held steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces. PTI VHP ANUANU