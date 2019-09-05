Gold up Rs 83, silver climbs Rs 160

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 83 to Rs 39,271 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities. In Delhi, the price of gold for 24 Karat (99.9 per cent purity) during the day rose to Rs 39,271 per 10 gram as compared with Wednesday's closing price of Rs 39,188 per 10 gram. Likewise, silver prices jumped Rs 160 to Rs 50,110 per kilogram. On Wednesday, it had closed at Rs 49,950 per kilogram. In the global market, gold prices declined to USD 1,542 per ounce in New York and silver also fell to USD 19.35 per ounce. "Gold prices declined on easing geopolitical tensions (in Hong Kong) and progress on US-China trade talks," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC securities said. He further added that gold prices traded lower on Thursday on positive global cues on eased geopolitical tensions in Hong Kong and progress in the US-China trade talks. PTI SUM HRS