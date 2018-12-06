Gold worth Rs 10 cr seized at Attari border

Attari (Punjab), Dec 6 (PTI) The customs authorities has seized over 32 kg gold worth Rs 10 crore from a truck at the Attari-Wagah border, a senior official said.The gold was recovered Wednesday night from an apple-laden truck from Afghanistan by the officials at the Indo-Pak border.During the checking, the officials found a cavity was created in the apple boxes to conceal the consignment of gold bars being smuggled to India, said Joint commissioner, Customs Arvind Kumar.Kumar said the consignment came from Afghanistan via Pakistan and was meant for some Delhi-based traders. He said the driver and the cleaner of the truck are being interrogated.Commissioner Customs Dipak Kumar said, "One carton of apples concealed two gold bars weighing around 1.2 kg each wrapped in black rubber and black carbon paper at its base. Upon examination of the cargo, 11 cartons were found containing 27 gold bars weighting 32.654 kg." According to the officials, it is the first time after 1991 that such a big gold consignment was seized at Attari border.Following the seizure, offices of custom clearing agents were raided in Amritsar and Delhi. PTI JMS CHS MAZ KJ