Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore stolen from train in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 2.5 crore was allegedly stolen from a Bandra-Udaipur train, police said on Tuesday.Two passengers, travelling with eight kg gold in a sleeper coach, alleged that the gold was stolen near the Nimbhara railway station of Chittorgarh district on Monday, the police said.The complainants -- Narendra Tailor and Vipul -- were employees of a Mumbai-based company and were supposed to deliver the gold to traders in Udaipur, the police said, adding that they had all the documents related to the gold in their possession.Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code section 380 (theft in dwelling house), Government Railway Police, Chittorgarh Station House Officer Lal Singh said. PTI AG MAZ RC