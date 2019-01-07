Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Golden Globes 2019 complete winners list Best Motion Picture Drama"Bohemian Rhapsody"Twentieth Century Fox / Regency Enterprises; Twentieth Century FoxBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture DramaRami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture DramaGlenn Close, "The Wife"Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy"Green Book"Participant Media / DreamWorks Pictures; Universal PicturesBest Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or ComedyOlivia Colman, "The Favourite"Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" (FX Networks)Fox 21 Television Studios / FX ProductionsBest Television Series Musical or Comedy"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)Warner Bros. TelevisionBest Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or ComedyRachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Best Director Motion PictureAlfonso Cuaron, "Roma"Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionDarren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"Best Motion Picture Foreign Language"Rom"a (Mexico)Netflix / Participant Media / Esperanto-Filmoj; NetflixBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or ComedyChristian Bale, "Vice"Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionPatricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"Best Screenplay Motion PictureNick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion PictureMahershala Ali, "Green Book"Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series DramaSandra Oh, "Killing Eve"Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion PictureRegina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"Best Original Song Motion Picture"Shallow", "A Star Is Born"Music by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew WyattLyrics by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew WyattBest Original Score Motion PictureJustin Hurwitz, "First Man"Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionPatricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionBen Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"Best Television Series Drama"The Americans" (FX Networks)Fox 21 Television Studios / FX ProductionsBest Performance by an Actor In A Television Series DramaRichard Madden, "Bodyguard"Best Motion Picture Animated"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation; Sony Pictures ReleasingBest Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or ComedyMichael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" SHDSHD