Golden Globes: 'A Star is Born', 'BlacKkKlansman' snubbed; 'Bohemian Rhapsody' surprise winner

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) The 2019 Golden Globes delivered stinging snubs to award hopefuls "Black Panther", Bradley Cooper's directorial debut "A Star is Born" and Lee's "BlacKkKlansman", denting their prospects at the award season.Golden Globes mark the beginning of award season in Hollywood which culminates with the Academy Awards in late February."BlacKkKlansman", which had secured four nominations, including the Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Director for Lee, went home empty handed.Rami Malek's spirited portrayal as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" well deservingly fetched the actor the Best Actor Drama trophy but it edged out Cooper's performance as a broken musician in "A Star Is Born".The film bagging the Best Drama award was also a surprise for many as it bested front-runners "A Star Is Born", Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Marvel's "Black Panther" to established itself as one of the award season favourites. "Crazy Rich Asians", considered ground breaking by many for becoming the first studio film to be headlined by an all-Asian cast, could not go all the way at the Golden Globes, as it was snubbed in favour of "Green Book" and "The Favourite" star Olivia Colman in the Best Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress categories respectively.The Best Supporting Actress category was being considered a fight between Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone from "The Favourite", and Amy Adams "Vice". However, the trophy went to Regina King of "If Beale Street Could Talk".Before the Golden Globes were held, all the pundits were betting big on pop star Lady Gaga, who made her feature film debut with "A Star is Born" to universal acclaim, but veteran Glenn Close's understated portrayal of a woman who shortchanges a literary career for domesticity won over the Globes voters in the Best Actress - Drama award category. Alfonso Cuaron's most personal project till date, "Roma", fetched the Mexican filmmaker the Best Director and Best Foreign Language trophies. However, he was denied a third award for Best Screenplay, which ultimately went to Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga for "The Green Book".Disney which has dominated the Best Animated Feature Film category for the past three years, returned empty handed as Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" bagged award over "Incredibles 2" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet". Wes Anderson's stop motion feature "Isle of Dogs" was also snubbed in the animated category. PTI RB BKBK