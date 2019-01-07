Golden Globes TV: 'The Americans' wins best drama, 'The Kominsky Method' named best comedy

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) The Golden Globes finally honoured "The Americans", one of the best TV shows of the recent times, by awarding it Best TV Series - Drama as a parting gift while the Michael Douglas-starrer "The Kominsky Method" was named Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy."The Americans", starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as two Soviet spies living in America during the Cold War, finally received a nomination in the category for its final season and won.However, both Rhys and Russell were ignored in their respective categories with the awards going to Richard Madden for "The Bodyguard" and Sandra Oh for her role in "Killing Eve".Oh, who also took on the hosting duties with Andy Samberg, gave a shout out to her parents in the audience."Oh, Daddy!" the Korean-Canadian actor said emotionally as she arrived to claim her trophy."Oh my god! Phoebe Waller-Bridge, thank you so much! I'm so grateful to my family oh my god! I'd like to thank my mother and my father," a tearful Oh said before addressing her parents in Korean.Douglas, who won Best Actor in a TV Series - Musican or Comedy for "The Kominsky Method", was also full of parental gratitude as he gave a shout out to his 102-year-old father Kirk Douglas.He also thanked the show's creator Chuck Lorre, who, he said, "Thinks getting old is funny".Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a TV series, Musical or Comedy for Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for the second consecutive year and thanked creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for creating a village of matriarchy.The Ryan Murphy-created "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: The American Crime Story" was named Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV while its star Darren Criss was name the best actor in the same category.Criss pointed out that he was "enormously proud" to be the son of a Filipino woman. "As we've seen, this has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood," Criss said"Mom, I know you're watching this. You're hugely responsible for most of the good things in my life. I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you," he added.It was a great night for the Patricias -- Arquette and Clarkson -- as both the actors won Globes for their powerhouse performances as complicated women.Arquette won Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for "Escape at Dannemora" while Clarkson won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for "Sharp Objects." In her speech, Clarkson pointed out at the #MeToo revelations."You demanded everything of me, except sex. Which is exactly how it should be in our industry," she said of director Jean-Marc Valle, as the room burst into nervous laughter. Arquette ended up dropping several F-bombs during her speech, for which she apologised later.While talking about her character Tilly Mitchell in "Escape at Dannemora", Arquette explained she was given multiple sets of false teeth to portray her role."How many f****d up teeth does a person need? I was born with f****d up teeth!" Arquette joked."I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry, I know! You can't take it back, can you? I didn't plan that. It was an unplanned f-bomb this is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me," she said backstage.Ben Whishaw, who won Best Supporting Actor in a Series for "A Very English Scandal" for his role as Norman Scott in the BBC One television mini-series, thanked his co-star Hugh Grant and dedicated the win to Scott."There's one person I want to really, really dedicate this award to, and it's the man who I had the privilege to portray in the show, Norman Scott, who took on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find completely inspiring. He's a true queer hero and icon and Norman this is for you," Whishaw said. Actor Steve Carell presented the first-ever Carol Burnett Award, which honours achievement in television, to its namesake. Burnett, 85, was the first woman to host a variety sketch TV show, and it received 25 Emmys throughout its 11-year run.""Sometimes I catch myself daydreaming about being young again and doing it all over. Then I bring myself up sharp when I realise how incredibly fortunate I was to be there at the right time," she said. She dedicated the award to "all those who made my dreams come true and to all those out there who share the love I have for television and who yearn to be part of this unique medium who has been so good to me". PTI RDS BK BKBK