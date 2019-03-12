Golden Jubilee celebration of Jammu University starts with 'Jashn-e-Gulzar'

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) The Golden Jubilee celebration of Jammu University Tuesday began with "Jashn-e-Gulzar", the inaugural ceremony in which some famous writers and poets participated. Advisor to the J-K governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, in presence of eminent film director, legendry poet and writer Gulzar, inaugurated the three-day high profile cultural event organised by the Department of Urdu and Dean Student Welfare as part of celebrations of the university which will continue for the entire year. The vice chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Manoj K Dhar and professor and a Canadian Urdu writer Taqi Abedi were among the prominent dignitaries that attended the event. "Such programmes provide a perfect platform to budding writers and poets to scale up their talent and skills in the world of literature," Ganai said. The advisor said Gulzar is a household name in the country and a symbol and an ambassador of India's composite culture also known as 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb'. "Gulzar has been working with government organisations, including the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) and for that his contribution has been of great value," Ganai said. Underlining the need for further promotion and propagation of Urdu language, the advisor said this language was born in India and is by all definitions and standards an Indian language. PTI TAS SNESNESNE