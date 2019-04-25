Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the BJP's 2014 poll slogan and saying 'acche din' (good days) will come when Modi leaves.Modi ji jayenge, aache din aayenge,' (Good days will come, once Modi leaves)," Gehlot mocked the prime minister. "Modi imposes his mann ki baat, but Rahul ji says listen to what people say; don't make promises and if you do, fulfil them," he said during a rally in Jalore, which was also addressed by Congress president rahul gandhi among others.Gehlot said the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are for protecting the Constitution and democracy.Gehlot also sought to rebut the prime minister's charge, made at recent rallies that the state government was dilly-dallying in implementing the central schemes related to health insurance for the poor and the pension for farmers.Gehlot said Modi is misleading the country on the issue."This was unbecoming of the dignity of the prime minister's post," he said.Addressing the rally, state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said, In the last five years, the Modi government gave just catchy phrases but failed to address the employment problem and doubling farmers' income as per its promise.""The atmosphere across the country is tense and filled with hatred. They wish to get votes in name of caste and religion, he added.Pilot said this election is for the future and to protect the constitutional institutions.PTI AG RAXRAX