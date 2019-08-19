Good held after exchange of fire

Ghaziabad, Aug 19 (PTI) A goon was held after an exchange of fire at 7.30 pm on Monday evening, police here said. Police said they had signalled two-bike borne men to stop for a checking near a railway crossing in the area when the person riding pillion fired at them. In retaliatory firing, one of them received a bullet injury, they said, adding that the accused had been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured goon has been identified as Imran, a resident of Jarcha town in Gautam Buddh Nagar, said SP Sudhir Kumar Singh. Imran is wanted in eight criminal cases and carried a reward of 25,000 on his arrest. His accomplice, Ikrar, somehow managed to escape, the SP said. A countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle without a registration plate were recovered from them, he added. PTI CORR RDKRDK