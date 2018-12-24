Goods train derail: Busy railway line made operational with Army's help

Mathura (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) The Army's 4th Infantry Division helped in the removal of the wagons, derailed two days ago in Uttar Pradesh, and made a busy railway line operational on Monday, an official said. Nineteen wagons of the goods train jumped tracks near Baghauli railway station in Hardoi district on Saturday, disrupting the services on the Lucknow-Delhi route, a defence spokesperson said. Twenty-five personnel of the unit, also known as the Red Eagle Division, was rushed from Kanpur to assist the administration. The rescue operation started at 11.00 pm on Sunday with heavy earth-moving machines like armoured recovery vehicle and material handling cranes, said Arvind Sinha, regional spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Allahabad region. After the operation was over, the railway line was made operational by 11.30 am on Monday, the spokesperson added. PTI CORRHMB