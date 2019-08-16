Goods train derails in Jaipur railway division

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Nine coaches of a goods train derailed in the Jaipur railway division on Friday afternoon, the railways said. The goods train, carrying raw material for cement to Bhiwani, Haryana, derailed near the Kachera-Kawant point, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Abhay Sharma said. Rail traffic on the Phulera-Reengus rail route was affected. The routes of three passenger trains -- Porbandar-Muzaffarpur, Bareilly-Bhuj, Ajmer-Jammutavi -- have been changed, the official said. The reasons for the derailment are being investigated, the official added. PTI AGHMB