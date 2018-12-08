Goods train derails in UP, one injured

Farrukhabad, Dec 8 (PTI) One person was injured as two coaches of a goods train derailed between Kamalganj and Khudaganj stations of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district on Saturday.The incident took place early morning on the Farrukhabad-Kanpur-Anwarganj rail section, causing minor injuries to the train guard, North Eastern Railway Public Relations Cell said.The incident led to disruption of rail traffic on the Farrukhabad-Kanpur route, it said.Senior railway officials have rushed to the spot and repair work is underway in full swing, it said, adding that the route is likely to be operational soon. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV