GoodWorks Announces Electronic City’s Largest Coworking Space as Part of Its Expansion Drive to Reach 1 Million Square Feet

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Indias leading coworking and managed office space provider GoodWorks announced the launch of its largest space yet at Electronic City, Phase 1, Bengaluru. With 70,000+ square feet area, the new facility boasts of 5-star amenities that include a central courtyard, amphitheatre, creche, gym, cafes, restaurants and recreational areas along with 1000+ seats. We are pushing the boundaries of coworking with our ambitious Electronic City centre. The centre is aptly named GoodWorks Infinity Park, which will help realise infinite dreams for entrepreneurs, start-ups & SMEs in the heart of Indias silicon valley, said Vishwas Mudagal, CEO & Co-Founder of GoodWorks. With a phenomenal 5-star experience & Grade A+ enterprise infrastructure, we have already signed up Fortune 500 clients to take up our facility. Coworking is no longer for startups and freelancers, the majority of our spaces are taken up by Enterprise & SME clients, he added. GoodWorks Infinity Park is strategically located near the upcoming Metro station and the elevated corridor that connects Electronic City to Silk Board. The business park will house two towers. Tower 1 will launch in August 2019 with 1000 seats, while Tower 2 that is currently under construction with over 2 lac square feet will house 2000+ seats by Jan 2020. GoodWorks Infinity Park at Electronic City will be one of the largest coworking spaces in the world, let alone India, said Sonia Sharma, Co-Founder of GoodWorks. It will be a workspace where Fortune 500s will work side by side with startups and SMEs to foster collaboration, growth and create a world-class ecosystem. Electronic City is the 2nd location in Bengaluru for GoodWorks, which currently has 1000+ seater space in Whitefield with an occupancy rate of 98%. The coworking player that shifted focus into premium managed office space early last year grew 2000% in 2018. The company has strategically positioned itself as a Grade A player with upscale locations and plush interiors for its centres but offers affordable pricing. We are extremely ambitious with GoodWorks as a brand. We were ranked the No.1 coworking space in Bengaluru in 2018 by coworker.com. We intend to up the game now. We aim to expand pan India and reach 1 million square feet of Grade A space with 20,000+ seats in the next year with an investment of over Rs. 150 crore, said Naveen Reddy, Director Strategic Expansion. About GoodWorks Cowork GoodWorks started in April 2017 and in two years has become a leading coworking and managed office provider in India, attracting top Enterprise clients, SMEs and startups alike. They are known for beautiful design-inspired and spacious workspaces, clubbed with a vibrant community, events and tech-driven facility management where experience is everything. GoodWorks operates out of OC compliant commercial Grade-A properties in upscale locations in Bangalore. With enterprise-grade infrastructure, they have emerged as a managed office provider of choice for many top companies looking to expand in Bangalore.