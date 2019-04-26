Google celebrates 'Avengers:Endgame' with Thanos' finger snap

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) As the cinema lovers around the globe woke up on Friday to experience "Avengers: Endgame", one of the biggest cinematic events in modern cinema, Google treated their users with a special Thanos' finger snap.In what could be the one the most creative pop culture nods to the Marvel Studios' latest offering, when fans searched Thanos they were given the option to click on the icon of Infinity Gauntlet, placed on the right-hand side of the screen in the information box.Following the click, the fans were surprised to see half of their search results fade away, in a clear nod to the climax scene of last year's "Avengers: Infinity War". But if the users click the icon a second time, things return to normal. "Endgame", which released on Friday amid fan frenzy, is a culmination of the first decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and ties together the storylines of 22 films. The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. PTI SHD BKBK