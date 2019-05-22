Google experiences 'indexing' issues, users see stale search results

Specials
New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Tech giant Google experienced "indexing issues" on Wednesday that resulted in users seeing stale search results. While Google did not provide a reason for the issue, it has resulted in users -- searching for updated news content -- not finding latest results for a few hours. "We're currently experiencing indexing issues that may cause stale search results in some cases," Google Webmasters said in a tweet. The Twitter handle offers news and resources from Google. Google said it will provide more information with further updates. PTI SR MBI HRS
