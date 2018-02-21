Google India launches Tamil language support for advt products

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Google India today announced the launch of Tamil language support for its advertising products, Google AdWords and Google AdSense, to support the Tamil language web publishers and also help advertisers reach out to the large base of Internet users in Tamil.

The company said in a release that Google has now scaled support for Indian language advertising to cover Hindi, Bengali and Tamil with this launch.

It said advertisers will now be able to develop rich and seamless campaigns to target their audience through Tamil-language search and display advertisements.

In addition to that, content creators who have websites and blogs in Tamil will be able to sign up for Google Adsense and run ads on their content and attract advertisers from across the globe.

The release quoted Shalini Girish, Director - Google Marketing Solutions, Google India, as saying, "Majority of Indias Internet users are not fluent in English, and wehave been very focused on enabling Indian language supportacross our key products to make the Internet more useful for everyone."

"With the launch of Tamil support in our advertising products, today we are enabling both the content creators and advertisers to connect with the Indian language users in theirlanguages,"she said.

Google India witnessed a huge acceleration in Hindi content creation when it launched support for Hindi languages, the director said.

The company hopes that the addition of new languages like Bengali and Tamil will provide the necessary boost to content creation in local languages and grow digital advertising in Indian languages, she added. PTI GMS RA BN