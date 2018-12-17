Google parent co. Alphabet announces USD 1 bn NYC real-estate expansion

New York, Dec 17 (AFP) Google's parent company Alphabet said Monday it was investing over USD 1 billion in capital improvements to establish a new campus in New York City.In a blog post, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat wrote that it is leasing a large office building in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood, the centerpiece of a campus more than 1.7 million square-feet large.The expansion would make the company one of the city's largest commercial tenants, according to The Wall Street Journal. (AFP) RUPRUP