Google to bring Pixel 3, 3 XL to India next month, priced Rs 71,000 onwards

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Google has unveiled the third generation of its Pixel smartphone - Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL - that will make their way into the Indian market from November 1 as the tech giant looks to cash in on the burgeoning premium mobile phone market in the country. The smartphones, which will compete in the premium segment with devices like Apple's iPhone XS as well as Samsung's Note 9, are priced Rs 71,000 onwards and promise better design and enhanced camera and processor functionalities. Google unveiled the smartphones Tuesday late evening at an event in New York. The US-based company has also unveiled a Pixel Slate tablet and a Pixelbook laptop along with a Google Home Hub device at the event. In India, the 64GB version of Pixel 3 will be priced at Rs 71,000, while 128GB variant will be available for Rs 80,000. The 64GB version of Pixel 3 XL is priced at Rs 83,000 and the 128GB will be available for Rs 92,000, Google said in a statement. Interestingly, Apple had launched its latest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in India in September with prices starting Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. Samsung Note 9, on the other hand, was launched Rs 67,900 onwards. According to research firm Counterpoint, the premium smartphone segment (priced Rs 30,000 onwards) in India witnessed over 20 per cent volume growth in 2017 over 2016. The premium category was the second fastest growing segment (after the Rs 10,000-15,000 category), while it expanded by 28 per cent in value terms in 2017, as per Counterpoint. Apple, OnePlus and Samsung account for a lion's share of the overall premium market segment in the Indian market. Google will continue to sell the Pixel 2 XL (64GB) at Rs 45,499. PTI SR ANS