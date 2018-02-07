Google to support TN digitisation initiatives

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Internet giant Google today said it would support the digitisation efforts of the Tamil Nadu government,which include making all government websites mobile friendly, providing cloud credits for startups in the state. Google stated this during the Tamil Nadu launch of the Internet Saathi programme, digital literacy for women. The initiative was started in Rajasthan, along with Tata Trusts in 2015. Google India, Public Policy, Director,Chetan Krishnaswamy said they were pleased to work with the government in its efforts to make Tamil Nadu a truly digitally empowered State. "We are delighted with the progress we have made with the Internet Saathi model. Through our expansion in Tamil Nadu, we hope to benefit over 600,000 women in the first phase of the programme", Krishnaswamy said in a statement. Google India through its developer relations team, would provide technical mentorship and advisory support to eligible startups, he added. The programme was launched today in the presence of state Information Technology Minister, M Manikandan at the Secretariat here. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Internet Saathi programme would benefit rural women. "We believe the initiatives launched today will benefit women and small businesses across the state". Nearly 13.5 million women have benefitted from the Internet Saathi programme in over 1.40 lakh villages, the statement claimed. PTI VIJ APR APR