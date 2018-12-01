Googly remark has exposed Pak foreign minister Qureshi: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday came down hard on her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for his googly remark, saying it exposed him and that Pakistan has no respect for Sikh sentimentsIn as series of tweets, Swaraj said,"Mr.Foreign Minister of Pakistan - Your 'googly' remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but YOU. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play 'googlies'." "Let me explain to you that we were not trapped by your 'googlies'. Our two Sikh Ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers in the Holy Gurudwara", she said. On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi had said Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a "googly" to ensure Indian government's presence at the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.Qureshi's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically ruled out the possibility of resumption of bilateral talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terror activities against India. PTI MPB ANBANB