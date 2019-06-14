Gopal Rai cracks whip on erring pvt agency at Ambedkar University

New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Friday found alleged irregularities by a private agency at Ambedkar University here on Friday, a government statement said. The minister has ordered termination of the tender of the agency, which sacked sever contractual employees, the statement stated. The labour minister has directed the administration to reinstate the services of the sacked employees."During the inspection, the minister found irregularities on part of the agency following which he directed the termination of its tender," it stated. For the last few days, Rai has been making inspections at state-owned institutions to address issues of the people. PTI BUN NIT INDIND