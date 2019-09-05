Gopal Rai discusses farmer issues at Jan Samvad Yatra in Mundka

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai held a 'Jan Samvad Yatra' with the farmer community in Mundka area of the national capital on Thursday to understand the impact of the Delhi government's welfare schemes for them.With the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, the ruling AAP has launched the 'Jan Samvad' campaign under the leadership of Rai to take the party's message to the people and interact with them at various locations across the city until October 3.The yatra on Thursday was held in Mundka area. The discussion primarily focused on impact of welfare schemes in the agriculture sector, as a large section of population with farming background live in the Mundka Assembly segment.Addressing the gathering, Rai, a Delhi Cabinet minister, said there are some people who say that having the same party in power at all levels will resolve fights and more public welfare work will get done.The work that is being done in the neighbouring states which have the same party in power at the centre, state and civic-body levels is an example of how much work gets done in this scenario, he said."Our neighbouring states -- Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- have same the party above, below and in the middle. What is the condition of farmers in these states? What is the electricity rates, water rates, housing conditions, education and health conditions? In Human Development Index, both these states are among the worst-performing states," Rai said.During the programme, 41 mandal in-charges were given their letter of appointment. Some people also took Aam Aadmi Party membership at the event. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD