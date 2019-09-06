Gopal Rai discusses welfare schemes for senior citizens at Jan Samvad Yatra in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai held a 'Jan Samvad Yatra' with senior citizens in Uttam Nagar area of the national capital on Friday to understand the impact of the Delhi government's welfare schemes for them.With the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, the ruling AAP has launched the 'Jan Samvad' campaign under the leadership of Rai to take the party's message to the people and interact with them at various locations across the city until October 3.At the meeting held in Uttam Nagar, Rai, a Delhi Cabinet minister, discussed various welfare schemes for senior citizens like 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana', doorstep delivery of public services and installation of CCTV cameras among others.During discussion on the pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, Rai explained that a person above the age of 21 can accompany a senior citizen as caretaker.At the meeting, he also distributed 'I love Kejriwal' pamphlets to people and urged them to join the movement to make Kejriwal Delhi's chief minister again.Comparing the work done by the BJP and Congress when these parties were in power with the AAP government's work towards development of Delhi, Rai told people, "You can easily see who did the most work in the shortest span of time."During the programme 52 mandal in-charges were given their letter of appointment. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD