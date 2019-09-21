Gourmet Passport by Dineout Returns With GOURMETLICIOUS 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi NCR, India Business Wire India 9-day extravaganza to bring latest culinary trends with unrivalled dining experience The Greatest Fine Dining Festival in India: Sept 20 -28, 2019Gourmet Passport by Dineout, is back with 2nd edition of its uber luxury culinary celebration, Gourmetlicious 2019, serving an enticing feast and promotions across 5 cities. The 9-day festival began yesterday, is an extension of Gourmet Passports ultimate wholesome extravaganza curated exclusively for citys affluent diners with impeccable taste to witness a never before experience. The 9 day festival kicked off in style with launch event across 5 cities was organized at following restaurants - Bukhara, ITC Maurya (For Delhi), Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriot, Juhu (For Mumbai), Zen, The Park (For Kolkata), Tre Forni, Park Hyatt (For Hyderabad) and Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel (For Bangalore). Gourmetlicious will showcase the specially crafted menus jointly curated by Mr. Rocky Mohan and culinary skills of some of the most celebrated chefs of top 9 restaurants. Inspired by current and classic trends from around the world, these menus are composed of seasonal ingredients and exciting techniques. The event has 9 niche restaurants each across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata participating, providing foodies and oenophiles alike, 9 days of the incredible gourmet delights. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rocky Mohan Founder, Gourmet Passport said, Gourmetlicious, is one of the unique concepts created by Gourmet Passport for the true gourmet enthusiasts. The idea is to move the conversation beyond food, flavours and taste to more of an experience that satiates both your appetite and curiosity, leaving you in greater awe of the myriad flavours, textures, and tastes. With our exclusive privileges at the finest dining destinations in the top 5 cities, Gourmetlicious welcomes with open arms the culinary connoisseurs and the aspirational and adventurous diners alike. Speaking on this unique concept Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Dineout said, We are delighted to offer all our diners an opportunity to be a part of Gourmetlicious on our app. A one of a kind concept across industry, Gourmetlicious elevates our mission of making dining experience unique for our diners. We are expecting this edition to be more grandeur than last year with Mr. Mohan curating the menu with top celebrated chefs across 9 premium restaurants thus adding more glamour and glee to the celebration. Starting 20th September the festival will run until 28th September where diners can book the deal exclusively on the Dineout app. Gourmet Passport by Dineout, in partnership with CRED is offering CRED members with an exclusive preview to the festival prior to the public launch. Members can redeem their CRED coins for a complimentary meal for two starting 16th September. Some of the top restaurants participating in Gourmetlicious across 5 cities are Ming Yang (Taj Lands End), India Jones (Trident Nariman Point), Ziya (The Oberoi), Mezzo Mezzo (JW Marriot), Peshawri (ITC Maratha) in Mumbai. Thai Pavillion (Taj City Centre Gurgaon), Akira Back (JW Marriot), Rooh, Zanotta (The Leela Ambience Gurugram), Dum Pukht (ITC Maurya), Amaranta (The Oberoi Gurugram) in Delhi. The Westin, Aish (The Park), Rika (Park Hyatt), Waikiki (Radisson Hitec city) in Hyderabad. The Lantern (The Ritz Carlton), Blue Ginger (Taj West End), Punkah House, Salvadores, Rim Naam (The Oberoi) in Bangalore. East India Room, Pa Pa Ya, Zen (The Park), La Cucina (Hyatt Regency), Peshawari (ITC Sonar) in Kolkata.More information please visit - https://www.dineout.co.in/gourmetliciousThe Gourmet Passport is a unique premium membership program available on the Dineout app that offers unbeatable privileges and savings on food and drinks at the finest 2000+ restaurants across 10 cities.About Dineout Dineout is Indias largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and B2B front with InResto & Torqus, processing more than 40M diners and $800M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 40,000 restaurants in 17 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy exclusive privileges at the finest 2000+ restaurants of India through their unique premium membership program Gourmet Passport, as well as earn cashback on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. Dineout was acquired by Times Internet Limited in April 2014.For more information, please visit https://www.dineout.co.in/ To View the Image Click on the link Below:(L-R) Mr. Vivek Kapoor, Nikhil Bakshi, Ankit Mehrotra Co-founder, Dineout , Mr. Rocky Mohan Founder, Gourmet Passport, Mr. Abhishek Sharma COO, Dineout PWRPWR