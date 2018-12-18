Governing Body seals Dyal Singh College principal's office

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Governing Body of DU's Dyal Singh College sealed the office of principal IS Bakshi despite the Delhi High Court putting a stay on the decision of the body asking him to proceed on leave.In September, the governing body of the college, under its chairman Amitabh Sinha, had sent principal Bakshi on leave and initiated a probe against him for alleged financial and administrative irregularities.In October, the body had also sealed Bakshi's office and asked him not to enter the college to ensure that the probe is not affected.Sinha's tenure ended in the first week of November.Bakshi had approached the Delhi High Court which put a stay on the Governing Body's decision on December 14, following which Bakshi joined office.Bakshi said on the intervening night of December 16 and 17 two students and some security guards climbed up the college gates and locked his office and put up a notice which read that the Governing Body has not yet received a copy of the court order.The notice stated that Bakshi's office will remain locked. The Governing Body shall decide the future course of action after receiving the order copy, the notice said."When I came to college on Monday, I saw my office had been locked and the notice had been put up. I asked for the keys but did not get them despite waiting for two hours," he said.Bakshi said he somehow got his office opened and also gave a police complaint at the Lodhi Colony police station accusing some security guards of trespassing."I had mailed a copy of the court order to the Governing Body members. I have also informed the university of the developments," he said. PTI SLB PLB TIRTIR