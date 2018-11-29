Government assures three more Eklavya schools for Himachal

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) The central government will sanction three more Eklavya Model Residential schools for Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Tribal Development Jasvantsinh Bhabhor said Thursday.Presiding over a review meeting of the state Tribal Development Department here, he said, in view of the state government's efficient management of the existing EMRS in Kinnaur district, his ministry will certainly approve three more such schools for the state.The new schools will come up at Pangi and Bharmour in Chamba district and Lahaul in Lahaul-Spiti district, the minister said.The Union Tribal Ministry would also consider other demands of the state regarding tribal development projects, including declaring the Hatti community of Sirmaur district as a scheduled tribe, and building a new Tribal Research Institute at Shimla, he added.The EMRSs programme of the Centre aims to provide quality middle and high level education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) students in remote areas. PTI DJI AD DPB