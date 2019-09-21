Government of Karnataka Includes 'Electronics' to Department of IT, BT

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Highlights of IESA Spacetronics and Deftronics 2019- The IT, BT and S&T department of GoK announced the addition of Electronics to its Department- Dr. K Sivan honored as the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Lifetime achievement award winner at the IESA Spacetronics and Deftronics 2019 Awards - Launch of the Strategic Electronics reportBENGALURU, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier Industry body representing the Indian Semiconductor & Electronics System Design and Manufacturing space, hosted the 2nd edition of Spacetronics and 6th edition of Deftronics in collaboration with ISRO the Indian Space Research Organisation and DRDO the Indian Defence establishment, to share insights on Intelligent Electronics which is the 'new frontier for securing our Land and Space'.The Indian ESDM industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 21.6% which is 4 times that of the Global growth. Intelligent Electronics is the growth driver for design services across Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Healthcare, IoT etc. verticals. Today, we are at the inflexion point where government has a strong focus on indigenization in Space & Defence. The growth of the Strategic Electronics industry along with the Intelligent Electronics industry will garner the country with more sustainable ecosystem.With the Electronics Systems & Products to reach $10Bn by 2025, it is the need of the hour for the Government of Karnataka to add Electronics in the already existing IT department. The Chief Guests Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Deputy CM & Minister Higher Education, IT, BT and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka and Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Dept. of IT, BT and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka made an announcement of adding the Electronics to the current IT & BT department which is a major push for the Electronics & Semiconductor ecosystem in the State. With this impetus, the electronics sector is bound to leapfrog.Speaking at the Summit, Jitendra Chaddah (JC), Senior Director, Operations & Strategic Relations, Intel India and Chairman, IESA said, "Intelligent Electronics will be a vital ingredient in products & solutions for Space & Defence platforms. IESA is spearheading India's Intelligent Electronics charter to accelerate self-reliance in space, defense & internal security. Through Spacetronics & Deftronics platform, we want to build & support innovation, entrepreneurship & manufacturing eco-system in these areas.""We are honored to bestow the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Lifetime achievement award to Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO at IESA Spacetronics & Deftronics 2019 Summit," added Mr. Chaddah.The Summit also showcased eminent leaders from the Space industry Dr. A S Kiran Kumar, Scientist & Former Chairman, ISRO; Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan, Director, CBPO, ISRO delivering the theme address and keynote address respectively during the inauguration of Spacetronics Day. The Chief Guest for Deftronics Day, Dr. Tessy Thomas, FNAE, Distinguished Scientist, Director General, Aeronautical Systems, DRDO delivered the keynote during the inauguration. The Summit also had the presence of other keynote speakers: Thierry Marin Martinod, VP CTO of A&D & Mktg, TE Connectivity; David Gamba, Senior Director A&D Vertical Marketing, Xilinx; Dr. Gulshan Rai (Retd.), Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO, Govt of India on Spacetronics Day and Dr. J Manjula, DS & DG ECS, DRDO on Deftronics Day.The electronics system design community in India, one of the largest globally are working on cutting-edge technologies which have direct impact on the strategic electronics need of the country, be it design of nano satellites, robots that can roam in moon & Mars or swarm robots for defence applications, AI-enabled intelligent electronics systems for intrusion detection, software-defined radios for building secured communication network, wearable devices for soldiers, etc."India's ambitious space program and modernization program of defence are going to create approx. $193B Strategic Electronics opportunity in the next 12 -14 years. Today, we are at the inflexion point where government with its strong focus on indigenization in Defence and Space and the matured ESDM industry can make India not only be self-sufficient in our need but also a global leader in Strategic Electronics," said Rajesh Ram Mishra, President, IESAIESA released the Strategic Electronics report stating that the Defence electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to reach USD 422 bn by 2032 (annually).The IESA Spacetronics & Deftronics Lifetime achievement award was conferred to Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO for this contribution to the Indian Space Industry.Other Winners:Best product Design Company in Space Technology Indian/MNC: CentumBest product Design Company in Space Technology MSME Indian Company: Captronic SystemsMost promising start-up of the year in Space technology Exceed Space & Green IP CoreBest Electronics Manufacturing Company in A&D - Indian/ MNC TE ConnectivityBest Electronics Manufacturing Company in A&D MSME Indian Company KrasBest Product design company in A&D Indian/ MNC HCLBest Product design company in A&D MSME Indian company Aidin TechnologiesBest Product design company in A&D MSME Indian company - Lekha WirelessMost Promising Start-up of the year in A&D Combat Robotics IndiaMost Promising Start-up of the year A&D - CATSAbout India Electronics and Semiconductor AssociationIESA is the premier industry body representing the Indian Semiconductor and Electronics System Design Manufacturing (ESDM) industry and has represented it since 2005 with members from domestic and multinational enterprises. IESA is committed towards building global awareness for the Indian ESDM industry and supporting its growth through focused initiatives in developing the ecosystem. This is achieved through publishing credible data, networking events and alliances with other international associations. IESA works closely with the Governments as a knowledge partner on the sector, both at the centre and at the state level. The vision of IESA is to Make India the global hub for design-led manufacturing in Intelligent Electronics through continued partnership with the Industry, Government and Academia in the country and International alliances. www.iesaonline.org Follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube: iesaonlinePhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998747/IESA_Spacetronics_Deftronics_Inauguration.jpg PWRPWR